“This behavior does not build a movement,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway responds after a night of destruction in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Mayor is calling on the community to "work together" in the wake of unrest in the city after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha.

"Our city honors the First Amendment and peaceful protests, but we draw the line on arson, theft, and criminal damage to property that puts people’s lives in danger," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Tuesday. "This behavior does not build a movement, it undercuts the movement, and in Madison, it divides a community that largely supports change."

According to Mayor Rhodes-Conway, firefighters and police were called to numerous dumpster fires, which were quickly suppressed. Two liquor stores, a candy store, and other businesses were also broken into early Tuesday morning. Six people were arrested, according to police.

"It is time to work together to put our energy and our anger into more productive measures," said Mayor Rhodes-Conway. ". Work to make a difference in your community, by volunteering to help young people find jobs, internships, and mentors with life experiences similar to theirs."

Mayor Rhodes-Conway also urged people to contact their state representatives, county supervisors and city alders about legislative changes, and attend hearings and committee meetings.

"Support community centers and community-based organizations," Mayor Rhodes-Conway. "And work for change at the federal level to bring the resources and support we need in our community."