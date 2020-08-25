Melania Trump taking Rose Garden turn to pitch her husband

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump’s address to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night will be her first sustained public appearance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic that has come to define her husband’s administration. Mrs. Trump is to make the case for her husband’s reelection from the White House Rose Garden, newly renovated at her direction, despite questions about using government property for political purposes. One challenge for the first lady will be to avoid doing anything to take the focus away from her speech. Her 2016 convention speech was later found to have included passages similar to what Michelle Obama had said in her 2008 convention speech.