Navajo man asks to halt execution while seeking clemency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The only Native American man on federal death row is asking a judge to halt his execution until he receives a determination to his clemency petition from the Justice Department. Lezmond Mitchell’s lawyers filed papers in federal court in Washington seeking to delay his execution. He’s currently scheduled to be put to death Wednesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Navajo government has been asking officials to spare his life on the basis of cultural beliefs and sovereignty. Tribal leaders have appealed to President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr, asking them to call off the execution.