New Zealand survivor to mosque gunman: ‘You are the loser’

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — A man who was shot and wounded in the New Zealand mosque attacks has told the mass-murderer responsible: “You are the loser, and we are the winners.” Mirwais Waziri was among survivors and family members who spoke Tuesday at the sentencing hearing for white supremacist Brenton Harrison Tarrant. Waziri said he was from Afghanistan and was sometimes associated with terrorism but now he’d been freed. Waziri said to Tarrant: “You took that name from me. Today, you are the terrorist.” Other victims in the courtroom called Tarrant a coward, a monster and a rat. Some said they were still having trouble sleeping, enjoying life and providing for their families more than a year after the attacks.