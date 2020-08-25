‘No justification’ Lawmakers react to capitol vandalism for the second time this year

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second time this summer, the Wisconsin State Capitol was damaged by vandals after a night of unrest in wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

In June, a group toppled two statues on the capitol grounds and two protesters attacked a state senator.

On Tuesday morning, it was deju vu for Senator Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, whose office suffered broken windows overnight, saying there’s no justification for these actions.

“It's one thing to observe damage and vandalism from a distance but when you see it first hand it has an impact,” Marklein tells 27 News.

.@SenMarklein shows the damage in his capitol office. Second time this summer his office windows have been smashed. Next door @SenatorKapenga also suffered damage. Other offices tell me they are now boarding up out of precaution. pic.twitter.com/A8gSABYtcw — Emilee Fannon (@Emilee_WKOW) August 25, 2020

Several legislative offices on the ground level of the Capitol had windows smashed, including Senator Chris Kapenga, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, among others.

Window smashed outside State Capitol

Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason, toured the damage around the Capitol calling it unfortunate but said she believes it’s a wake-up call to demand action.

“When I think of broken glass and how tragic that is, it's minor compared to the injustices that black people have had to ensure in this country for hundreds of years,” said Bewley.

Earlier in the day, frustrations grew among Republicans calling on Gov. Evers to be more aggressive to prevent these protests from getting out of hand.

“Governor Evers has the resources and the responsibility to put a stop to this violence and destruction, yet he foments division and destruction while hiding in the Governor's Mansion with police protection,” Sen. Kagenga said in a statement.

Since then, Evers declared a state of emergency and said the Wisconsin National Guard will have a larger presence in communities such as Madison and Kenosha where protesters are seeking justice after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Bewley and other Democrats are calling on Republicans to find common ground on a package of police reform bills.

Some proposals would require law enforcement to evaluate their use of force policies and such as only using deadly force as a last resort. Gov. Evers order lawmakers to consider this bill among others on Monday after calling for a special session.

Republicans oppose a majority of the bills and so far the Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has introduced creating a task force to address racial disparities.