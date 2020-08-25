NY wants court to declare mail disruptions unconstitutional

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general added Tuesday to the growing pile of lawsuits seeking to halt disruptions to the U.S. Postal Service, citing substantial delays in mail delivery ahead of November’s presidential election — including several communities in her state that have gone some days without mail. Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said the changes amounted to voter suppression, with President Donald Trump admitting earlier this month that he wanted to hamper the postal service’s processing of mail-in ballots, which he fears could tilt the election to Democratic rival Joe Biden.