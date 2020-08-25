Pompeo in Sudan, top US official to visit since uprising

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Sudan, the top U.S. official to visit the African country since last year’s ouster of its autocratic leader, Omar al-Bashir. Pompeo’s visit on Tuesday is meant to discuss the normalization of ties between Sudan and Israel and also show U.S. support for the country’s fragile transition to democracy. Pompeo was also to discuss the removal of Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. Pompeo arrived from Israel, and while airborne tweeted: “Happy to announce that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Israel to Sudan!”