Probe: pandemic jobless pay went to Pennsylvania inmates

Authorities say some 10,000 state prison inmates in Pennsylvania fraudulently applied for unemployment compensation benefits meant for people who are jobless because of the pandemic. State and federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced charges against 33 people, describing those cases as the tip of the iceberg. Investigators say recorded calls between inmates and people outside prison have indicated the money was spent on such things as televisions, legal fees, rent and jewelry. Charges were filed against inmates in the Greene, Fayette and Forest state prisons, along with inmates in the local jails in Allegheny, Butler, Lawrence, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.