Riot declared after fire started amid Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have declared a riot after a fire was started amid protests against racial injustice. Police said Monday night that people had to leave the area near the Portland Police Association building. Early Monday police used tear gas to scatter demonstrators who hurled rocks, bottles and commercial-grade fireworks at officers and set fires in the streets as they marched on a precinct station in another night of violence. Twenty-three people were arrested. Similar protests have racked Oregon’s largest city nightly for nearly three months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.