Routine screening catches cancer in woman with no symptoms, family history

MADISON (WKOW) -- During the pandemic, doctors have seen many patients putting off routine appointments to avoid exposure to COVID-19.

But a Madison woman's story proves scheduling those screenings can be a life-saving decision.

Lisa Cayer turned 50 this year, when colon cancer screenings are recommended.

She almost put it off, but decided to schedule a colonoscopy at UW Health.

A few days later, she found out she has colon cancer.

"I was shocked. I didn't have any symptoms. I didn't have any family history, so it was just really surprising that my 50-year initial screening, to actually have cancer," Cayer told UW Health's team in an interview. "It's like I've always been a half a step ahead, so if I would have waited that would have...I wouldn't have had as good of an outcome as I anticipate."

This was just last month and Cayer has already had surgery to remove the cancer.

She's grateful the cancer was caught before it spread and urges others to not delay their checkups.