Rule Britannia! BBC to play song without lyrics at concert

LONDON (AP) — The BBC has ditched the lyrics of “Rule Britannia!” for its traditional end-of-summer concert amid a debate about the song’s celebration of the British Empire at a time when critics are reevaluating the nation’s colonial past. Britain’s publicly funded broadcaster said late Monday that the final night of its Proms concert series would feature instrumental versions of “Rule Britannia!” and another patriotic mainstay, “Land of Hope and Glory,” instead of traditional singalongs. The BBC said it changed this year’s event in light of “much-reduced musical forces″ and because there would be no live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But critics accused the broadcaster of caving in to political correctness and pressure from social justice campaigners.