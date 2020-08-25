Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 1:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN WALWORTH AND EASTERN ROCK COUNTIES…

At 1246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milton, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Elkhorn, Delavan, Milton, Edgerton, Clinton, Darien,

Richmond, Tiffany, Allens Grove, Avalon, Shopiere, Emerald Grove,

Johnstown Center, Indianford, Delavan Lake and Lima Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH