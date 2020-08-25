Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 12:29 AM CDT until TUE 1:15 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Jefferson County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Eastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 115 AM CDT.

* At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake

Koshkonong, or near Edgerton, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Elkhorn, Delavan, Milton, Edgerton, Clinton, Darien,

Lake Koshkonong, Richmond, Tiffany, Busseyville, Allens Grove,

Avalon, Shopiere, Emerald Grove, Johnstown Center, Indianford,

Delavan Lake and Lima Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH