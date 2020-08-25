Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:45 AM CDT until TUE 2:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Eastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Southwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 144 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Watertown,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Watertown, Hartland, Jefferson, Delafield, Juneau, Wales, Okauchee

Lake, Oconomowoc, Ottawa, Johnson Creek, Dousman, Lac La Belle,

Ixonia, Rome, Ashippun, Lebanon, Nashotah, Milford, Hebron and

Waterville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH