Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 2:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Jefferson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN WAUKESHA AND EASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES…

At 213 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lac La Belle,

or near Okauchee Lake, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Watertown, Hartland, Jefferson, Delafield, Wales, Okauchee Lake,

Oconomowoc, Ottawa, Johnson Creek, Dousman, Lac La Belle, Ixonia,

Rome, Nashotah, Milford, Hebron, Waterville, Sullivan, Oconomowoc

Lake and Summit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH