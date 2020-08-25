Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:47 AM CDT until TUE 3:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Juneau County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Northern Adams County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 330 AM CDT.

* At 247 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Babcock, or

15 miles southwest of Wisconsin Rapids, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

New Rome around 305 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include New

Miner, Lake Arrowhead, Colburn, Highways 13 And 21, County Roads G

And O, County Roads G And M and The Colburn Wildlife Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH