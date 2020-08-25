Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:54 AM CDT until TUE 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 345 AM CDT.

* At 254 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delavan,

moving south at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Walworth,

Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Richmond, Abells

Corners, Tibbets, Allens Grove, Millard and Delavan Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH