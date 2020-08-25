Takeaways from GOP convention: Accentuate the positive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second day of the Republican National Convention started with a decidedly different, more positive tone, with an emphasis on Americans who say they have benefited from President Donald Trump’s policies. One man, a convicted bank robber, was pardoned by Trump at the White House, a highly unusual mix of politics and policy from the nation’s most famous address. Others hailed Trump’s tariffs on China, claiming they had reinvigorated their businesses. But one scheduled speaker got pulled after directing her Twitter followers to a series of tweets related to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.