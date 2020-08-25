 Skip to Content

Thai court issues new arrest warrant for Red Bull scion

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — A Thai court has issued a new arrest warrant for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune, a month after news of the dropping of a long-standing charge against him caused widespread anger. Police say Vorayuth Yoovidhya, known by the nickname “Boss,” faces charges of causing death by negligent driving and use of a narcotic substance. Boss is the grandson of one of the creators of the globally famous Red Bull brand. Forbes puts the family’s net worth at $20 billion. When prosecutors dropped the earlier charge, there was a furious reaction from a disgusted public who saw it as a prime example of the impunity of the rich and influential in Thailand from prosecution. There have been calls in Thailand to boycott Red Bull.

