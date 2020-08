COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes in both directions of US 51 are closed near the town of Leeds Tuesday morning because of a downed power line, according to Columbia County officials.

The impacted stretch of road is from County K to Kampen Road.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: US 51 in Leeds is closed between CR-K and Kampen Rd. due to a downed power line from overnight storms. Find another route! pic.twitter.com/gEhFL7xlzD — WKOW 27 (@WKOW) August 25, 2020

Storm storms moved through the area overnight.