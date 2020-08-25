Trump convention blurs official business and politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plenty of presidents have walked right up to the line separating official business from politics — or even stepped over it. President Donald Trump has blown past it with a bulldozer. And his planned Republican convention speech from the White House lawn this week might be the latest and most blatant example yet. Down in the polls and facing the headwinds of a coronavirus-battered economy, Trump suggested he speak from the White House. He said it would be the easiest location for the Secret Service and law enforcement to secure for the event after Republicans scaled back their convention because of the pandemic.