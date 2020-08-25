Trump — ‘No Mr. Nice Guy’ — shows softer side to win voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump kicked off his reelection campaign with a swaggering World Series ad that declared he’s “No Mr. Nice Guy.” But his campaign has taken pains to highlight a softer side of the famously brusque and bombastic chief executive at this week’s Republican convention. The competing depictions of the president come after the Democrats spent last week showcasing the compassion of Joe Biden, but the effort to humanize Trump was already in the works. It’s part of a strategy to win back senior and suburban voters who have abandoned him in no small part due to his aggressive rhetoric and lack of obvious empathy during the coronavirus pandemic.