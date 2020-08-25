Trump’s audience doesn’t match Biden’s; president hails CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — Up is down and down is up: President Donald Trump tweeted his appreciation to CNN for showing most of the GOP convention Monday night, while some of Fox News’ viewers grumbled the network wasn’t covering it enough. Trump’s praise of CNN, a network he has repeatedly called “fake news,” may have been a coded message to Fox, the network favored by most of his fans. He needs Fox to get his message across: The Nielsen Co. says 45% of the people watching the convention’s last hour were tuned in to Fox. Overall, Republicans had 16% fewer viewers than the first night of the Democratic show last week.