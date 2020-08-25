UK’s Johnson says face masks in schools in England possible

LONDON (AP) — The British government has come under renewed pressure to recommend high school students in England wear face masks, at least in communal areas such as corridors, after the advice in Scotland was changed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that his government is ready to follow suit and advise a change in certain situations if the medical evidence deems face masks to be necessary in containing the spread of the coronavirus. The evidence from around the world is that children face less severe virus symptoms than adults. However, they can clearly be sources of transmission and governments around the world are grappling about how school reopenings will impact on the virus’ spread.