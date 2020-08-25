US Sen. Stabenow urges USDA to extend food program waivers

LANSING, Mich (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will soon discontinue the food program waivers that have ensured students are fed while schools are closed during the pandemic. U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Tuesday that she’s fighting the USDA’s decision. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a letter to Stabenow last week that the USDA needs congressional approval to extend the program. Stabenow says about 30 million children in the U.S., including 800,000 in Michigan, receive government-funded meals. Locations other than schools won’t be able to provide meals to children at the end of August, and students will no longer receive free meals on weekends.