Vice President Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin College to deliver commencement remarks

FRANKLIN (WKOW) -- Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Vice President will speak to 2020 graduates of Wisconsin Lutheran College.

The college’s website schedule shows the ceremony will start at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. It will take place outside at Franklin Field at The Rock Sports Complex.

The venue will accommodate 1,500 people

According to an event posting on the Wisconsin Lutheran College's website, graduates and guests will be required to wear face coverings. Graduates will be spaced six feet apart on the field, while guests will be in the stands.