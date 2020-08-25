Watt’s Up; Steelers LB TJ Watt stepping into spotlight

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt is stepping out of the shadow cast by older brother JJ. The youngest member of the Watt family in the NFL spent a portion of the offseason co-starring in commercials and TV shows with JJ and middle brother Derek. TJ Watt says he’s dipping his toe in celebrity following his second Pro Bowl selection in three seasons. Watt says it’s good for him to get out of his comfort zone but stresses he wants to be known as a football player first.