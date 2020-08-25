Wausau area man supports Trump trade policies in RNC speech

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WXOW) - Among the many speakers at Tuesday night's Republican National Convention is a Wausau-area businessman.

John Peterson is the CEO of Schuette Metals in Schofield just outside of Wausau.

In a statement from the Trump campaign, it said that Peterson supports the President's trade policies on steel if it means more jobs coming back to America.

He spoke in favor of the president's cutting small business taxes and getting rid of NAFTA.

During his remarks supporting the president's re-election, Peterson said that the Wisconsin Badgers football team and President Trump share three common traits. "They're smart, they're tough, and they're dependable."

Another Schofield business leader, Debbie Flood, is set to speak Thursday night at the convention.