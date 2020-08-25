West misses deadline for presidential ballot in home Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Rapper and music producer Kanye West has missed a deadline to submit signatures to get on the presidential ballot in his home state of Wyoming. West needed to turn in 4,025 verifiable signatures of registered voters but election officials say he hadn’t submitted any by Monday’s deadline. West has owned a ranch in the Cody area since last year. West has qualified for the ballot in states including Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah since announcing in July he was running on a “Birthday Party” ticket. He has failed to turn in enough signatures or proper paperwork to get on the ballot in several other states.