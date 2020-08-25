WHAT TO WATCH: Republicans kick off national convention
Above, Dr. Maurice Sheppard of Madison College on what Republicans goals are during the Republican National Convention, as they formally nominate President Donald Trump.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has turned a surprise opening-day appearance at his party’s scaled-down national political convention into an opportunity to cast doubt on the integrity of the fall election. That was just moments after delegates nominated him for a second term.
Trump vigorously contended that he's done such a great job as president that the only way he can lose “is if this is a rigged election.” He assailed anew the idea of mass mail-in voting by people worried about the coronavirus.
Next: the convention moves to Washington for prime-time programming that will be a crucial moment for Trump, who is trailing in national and battleground state polls.