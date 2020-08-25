What’s Next? How the pandemic will impact the future of K-12 education

MADISON (WKOW) -- As you prepare for your child to go back to school, in the midst of a pandemic, you may be wondering how this all could impact education down the road.

Tuesday, the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association hosted a virtual discussion about the future of K-12 education.

Experts talked about how educators can build on lessons they've learned through the pandemic, tapping into creativity and re-imagining education.

John Diamond is a professor of education at UW-Madison. He says, "We've really re-thought what we're teaching and what we're trying to teach and focus more on what's important. So, the learning and not the tests. The learning and not the grades. Thinking more deeply about what the purpose of education is beyond those sort of indicators of success."

Experts also talked about the need for technology to be affordable and accessible for all students, as using it is the wave of the future of education.

You can find a recording of that discussion, along with other important topics, by clicking here.