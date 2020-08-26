1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting near protests in Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Kenosha early Wednesday morning.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, three people were shot near a gas station near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road.

Sheriff Beth says the conditions of the two people who were hurt during the shooting are unclear at this time.

Kenosha Police and the FBI are investigating what led up to the shooting.

The shooting came on the third night of protests throughout the city after a police officer shot Jacob Blake from behind at close range while he was getting in a vehicle.