2nd arrest in slaying of Kentucky girl playing in dollhouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the fatal shootings of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl and her father. A Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman says 23-year-old Kevon Lawless was charged with murder on Tuesday. A family member told The Courier Journal that the girl, Trinity Randolph, was playing in her “Frozen” dollhouse at their home in Louisville on Aug. 14 when she was shot. Officials said Trinity and her 21-year-old father died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police previously charged 28-year-old Evan Ross with two counts of facilitation of murder in the shooting. It’s unclear whether the suspects have attorneys who can comment for them.