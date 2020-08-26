AP Source: Reds-Brewers game off in wake of Kenosha shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds is being postponed in the wake of the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. The postponements came after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed.