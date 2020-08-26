Army helicopters to pluck people from flooded Karachi city

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it is deploying helicopters in the country’s southern port city of Karachi to pluck 200 families to safety after monsoon rains and an overflowing canal flooded city’s several neighborhoods. It forced hundreds of people to migrate to other areas of Pakistan’s largest city with a population of 15 million. Officials said Wednesday rescuers could not use boats to reach these marooned families because of fast-flowing floodwaters in low-lying neighborhoods. The military said helicopters would fly when the weather was clear. Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor planning.