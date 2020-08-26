Attorney: Missing Foot Hood soldier’s body found in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a body found near Fort Hood is likely that of a soldier missing since last week. Temple police said late Tuesday that identification found with the body indicates the man may be missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes. Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year, and two have been found dead. Natalie Khawam is representing the Fernandes family and said Army police told them about the discovery. She said the body was found hanging in a tree and that Fernandes’ backpack was with him. Khawam said police found the 23-year-old’s driver’s license inside.