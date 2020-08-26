Bad boy! Dog costs Mississippi officials more than $7,000

LIBERTY, Miss. (AP) — A curious dog got hold of a fiber optic cable that ran between two county buildings in Mississippi and chewed it to pieces. Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten told the Enterprise-Journal on Wednesday that the cables connected a courthouse and a close by Justice Court building. Wroten says the culprit was not caught in the act. He says the county could seek damages of about $7,000 from the dog’s owner if they could identify the troublemaker. Wroten’s office spent $4,000 to fix the wire but it failed. County supervisors voted Tuesday to spend an additional $3,600 to get a new cable.