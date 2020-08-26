Belarus leader among 118 on Lithuania’s sanctions list

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — European Union member Lithuania has proposed a list of those it holds responsible for vote-rigging and violence against peaceful protesters in neighboring Belarus. The 118-person list proposed on Wednesday includes Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s authoritarian leader of 26 years. Official results of an Aug. 9 presidential election handed Lukashenko a sixth term with 80% of the vote. The list will be reviewed by Lithuanian Interior Minister Rita Tamasuniene, who holds final authority to decide on imposing sanctions. If approved, the sanctioned individuals would be banned from entering neighboring Lithuania, which is north of Belarus.