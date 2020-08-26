Belarus turns up pressure on protesters, detains over 50

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Police in Belarus have detained over 50 people across the country during protests that demanded the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader. Tuesday’s renewed crackdown on protesters, who have been taking to the streets for more than two weeks, came as authorities crank up pressure on the opposition, jailing several activists, summoning others for questioning and selectively ordering dozens of demonstrators to appear in court. The protests broke out immediately after official results of the Aug. 9 presidential handed Lukashenko his sixth consecutive term, with 80% of the vote. They continued despite violent crackdowns during the first days after the election and reached an unprecedented peak of about 200,000 participants on two consecutive Sundays.