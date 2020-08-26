Berlin bans weekend protests against anti-virus measures

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Berlin have banned several protests planned for the weekend against coronavirus pandemic measures. The protests have drawn support from the German far right. Officials said Wednesday that those protesting would likely have breached rules on social distancing designed to stop the spread of the virus. Germany has seen an upswing in infections in recent weeks and the government is considering whether to impose fresh restrictions again. Authorities in the capital cited a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Aug. 1 during which participants ignored hygiene rules and other conditions imposed on the protest. The decision to ban the protests can be appealed in court.