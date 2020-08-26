Biden campaign ‘flooding the zone’ with celebrity backers

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has used a veritable hit parade of movie and TV stars, pop icons and sports standouts to raise money and energize audiences online with in-person presidential campaigning suspended by the coronavirus. Presidential candidates routinely enlist celebrities to bolster their national appeal. But Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has begun scheduling even more frequent online events with lesser-known, current and former officials from all levels of government. Biden’s campaign often pairs them with his highest-profile backers at events where Biden himself isn’t present, hoping to blur the lines between policy and pop culture appeal.