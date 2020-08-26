Black Republican seeking swing House seat set for RNC speech

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Black conservative running for Congress in Utah is set to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday. Burgess Owens is in a race that could test GOP’s ability to recapture the suburban districts that gave Democrats control of the House. Owens is a former NFL player and Fox News commentator who handily won the Republican primary by running to the right of his opponents. The 69-year-old political newcomer and supporter of President Donald Trump is trying to reclaim the suburban Salt Lake City district once held by Mia Love, another Black conservative who lost in 2018 to a moderate Democrat, Ben McAdams.