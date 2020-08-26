UPDATE: Gov. Evers accepts White House offer to send federal assistance to Kenosha

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced he accepted an offer from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to send federal assistance to Kenosha to help with protests.

"Gov. Evers has been working with several state partners to get additional National Guard and state patrol support," Brit Cudaback, a spokesperson for the governor, said.

"The federal government is planning to assist in facilitating conversations with other state partners and provide FBI support to our state response," Cudaback added in a statement.

This announcement comes a day after Gov. Evers turned down an offer from Meadows to send federal assistance to Kenosha.

The change of heart from the governor comes after two people were shot to death and another was wounded during the third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake.

Antioch, Illinois police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old local resident on a first-degree intentional homicide charge issued by Kenosha County officials. Lake County, Illinois circuit court records show Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is scheduled to appear for an extradition hearing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, President Trump tweeted his team spoke to Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance to help with the ongoing protests after Jacob Blake's shooting.

We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

Gov. Tony Evers also authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County this evening.