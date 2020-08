LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks have not taken the court for their scheduled playoff matchup against Orlando.

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

Several NBA players from multiple teams have talked about boycotting games in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The Bucks lead the Magic 3-1 in their best-of-seven series.