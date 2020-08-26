Chief: Still trying to learn how ‘dead’ woman was alive

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit fire chief says he still can’t explain why a 20-year-old woman declared dead at her home was discovered alive hours later at a funeral home. Southfield Chief Johnny Menifee took questions from reporters for the first time since the bizarre events Sunday. Meanwhile, Timesha Beauchamp remains in critical condition at a hospital. Menifee says an emergency medical crew found no signs of life on three separate occasions at Beauchamp’s home. Staff at a funeral home discovered she was alive. Menifee says the paramedics “feel terrible.”