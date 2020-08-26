Damage from whopper hurricanes rising for many reasons

Nasty hurricanes that cause billions of dollars in damage are hitting more often. Laura, which is threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast, is only the latest. Major hurricanes are brewing in the Atlantic at a higher rate than they used to. More people and more buildings are in the way to get knocked down and flooded. Experts say increased coastal development, natural climate cycles, reductions in air pollution and man-made climate change all play a role in why we keep getting more of these catastrophes. There’s a human signature to most, but not all, of these causes. They say get used to storms like Laura. More of them are coming.