EU ponders future of top trade official after travel gaffe

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commision is weighing the fate of Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan after the Irishman became embroiled in a controversy over a recent trip home and questionable adherence to COVID-19 rules. Hogan on Tuesday sent an explanatory report about his travel and social functions over the past weeks, including a golf society dinner he has apologized for. He has come under fire in his home country amid allegations he skirted rules other Irish citizens have to live by. The EU has consistently underscored the importance of adhering to all restrictions imposed by the member countries and turning a blind eye to infractions by its own top officials would undermine that effort.