Even hotter with heat index around 100°

MADISON (WKOW) - The heatwave continues with conditions even a bit hotter later today.



TODAY

A warm and muggy start with temps in the 70s and a few areas of fog in central Wisconsin.



We quickly heat up to the low 90s this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s are expected on the west side of the state where another heat advisory is in effect.

Heat index values will range from 95-105, so take precautions if you plan on being outdoors a while.

TONIGHT

Muggy and warm again with temps in the low 70s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm chance returning, mainly later in the day. Highs approach 90° with heat index values in the low to mid 90s.



Storm chances increase Thursday night, especially in central Wisconsin as a cold front advances towards our region.



FRIDAY

Scattered storms looking more likely. Most areas should pick up at least a half inch of rain with highest totals up to 2" for our northern communities.

A few storms late-day Thursday through Friday could be severe with high winds, hail and heavy rain the main concerns.

Otherwise, a warm and humid set up with temps in the low to mid 80s under partly sunny skies.



Shower and storms exit Friday night.



SATURDAY

High pressure moves in quieting conditions, dropping humidity and cooling us off with highs in the mid to upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and pleasant on Sunday with temps in the mid 70s.