Federal investigation into shooting of Jacob Blake

(WKOW) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a federal investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

The U.S. Attorney in Wisconsin confirmed that tonight in a news release.

The release says the FBI will work with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and other state authorities.

The federal investigation will run parallel to, and share information with, state authorities to the extent permissible under law.

Anyone with firsthand information to report regarding the shooting, should contact FBI Milwaukee at (414) 276-4684.