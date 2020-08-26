Gray expected to start for Reds at Brewers

Cincinnati Reds (11-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-15, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.21 ERA, .98 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee hit 250 total home runs with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The Reds went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Milwaukee leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.